Home / Lawyers In The News / New Christian Co. courthouse to open March 11

New Christian Co. courthouse to open March 11

By: Staff Report March 6, 2019

The new Christian County Circuit Court Building is set to officially open on Monday, March 11. The building, located at 102 W. Walnut St. in the city of Ozark, will house Division 1 Judge Laura Johnson and Division 2 Judge Jennifer Growcock, as well as the prosecuting attorney and the juvenile office. The move to the new ...

