Home / Local / Jury awards unpaid overtime to Steak ‘n Shake managers

Jury awards unpaid overtime to Steak ‘n Shake managers

By: Nicholas Phillips March 7, 2019

A jury in St. Louis has awarded a plaintiffs class of 286 current and former Steak 'n Shake managers a combined $3 million in unpaid overtime under state and federal laws. Nearly all of the plaintiffs had worked at Missouri locations of the restaurant chain, according to their Kansas City-based attorney, Brendan J. Donelon. Those plaintiffs ...

