KCMBA hosts mayoral debate

KCMBA hosts mayoral debate

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 7, 2019

The Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association hosted a debate between 10 candidates seeking to be the next mayor of Kansas City on March 6, 2019. The candidates are Jermaine Reed, Alissia Canady, Scott Taylor, Henry Klein, Quinton Lucas, Phil Glynn, Jolie Justus, Scott Wagner, Vincent Lee and Steve Miller. The top two winners at the April 2 primary election will move onto the June 18 general election to succeed current Mayor Sly James, a past president of KCMBA, who is term limited. Photos by Scott Lauck
