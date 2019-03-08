Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Guidelines Calculation

By: Staff Report March 8, 2019

Where a defendant in a methamphetamine-conspiracy case challenged the sentencing guidelines calculation, the judgment is affirmed because the district court did not err in its findings on the type and quantity of drugs, nor did the court err in denying a two-level reduction for acceptance of responsibility. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Zavala (MLW No. 72597/Case No. ...

