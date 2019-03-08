Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Ex-Washington University official sentenced for embezzling

Ex-Washington University official sentenced for embezzling

By: Associated Press March 8, 2019

A former executive at Washington University in St. Louis has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for embezzling roughly $400,000 from the school. Barbara Skudrzyk of Rock Hill was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court. She pleaded guilty in December to three counts of mail fraud. Skudrzyk previously worked as business director for the university's ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo