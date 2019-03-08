Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Fatal DWI crash in Bootheel results in settlement

Fatal DWI crash in Bootheel results in settlement

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly March 8, 2019

Survivors of two southeast Missouri men killed in December 2015 by a motorist who registered a blood-alcohol level of nearly three times the legal limit after the fatal collision settled a wrongful-death lawsuit for $2.05 million. Jimmy Harrison, 50, of Wappapelo, and his passenger Billy Faucett, 42, a Michigan resident who was living temporarily in Malden, ...
