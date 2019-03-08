Quantcast
Home / Local / Fired prosecutor reaches settlement with St. Louis County

Fired prosecutor reaches settlement with St. Louis County

By: Associated Press March 8, 2019

A veteran assistant prosecutor who was fired in January when Wesley Bell took over as St. Louis County's top prosecutor has reached a $25,000 settlement with the county. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the settlement with Kathi Alizadeh also calls for the county to pay back pay and legal bills. Bell is a Democrat who ...

