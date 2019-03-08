Quantcast
State Supreme Court hears mesh case

State Supreme Court hears mesh case

By: Jessica Shumaker March 8, 2019

A woman who is believed to be the first nationally to bring claims against two makers of transvaginal-mesh devices in one trial is asking the Missouri Supreme Court to rule for the first time that a corporation may be impeached for prior convictions. Eve Sherrer, of Durant, Oklahoma, was diagnosed with pelvic-organ prolapse and stress urinary ...

