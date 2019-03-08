Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Struggling rural Missouri hospital booted from Medicare

Struggling rural Missouri hospital booted from Medicare

By: Associated Press March 8, 2019

A rural Missouri hospital has been cut off from the federal Medicare program after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found serious deficiencies threatening patient health and safety. The federal health agency pulled I-70 Community Hospital in Sweet Springs from its Medicare program on Thursday, KCUR-FM reported. The 15-bed facility about 65 miles east of Kansas ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo