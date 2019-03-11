Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Transgender teen’s case has wider implications of state liability

Transgender teen’s case has wider implications of state liability

By: Jessica Shumaker March 11, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court made headlines on Feb. 26 with a ruling that allows a case to proceed for a transgender teen who sued to obtain access to school restrooms that align with his gender identity. Relatively overlooked in the immediate response to the case, however, was a portion of the majority opinion in which the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo