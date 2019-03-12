Quantcast
Class of parolees prevails on summary judgment

By: Jessica Shumaker March 12, 2019

Admitting that its parole-revocation policies and procedures did not meet constitutional requirements, the state of Missouri has taken ‘substantial corrective measures’ to remedy them, according to a federal judge. On Feb. 27, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough granted summary judgment to a class of parolees who sued officials from the Missouri Department of Corrections, Division ...

