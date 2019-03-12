Quantcast
Judge: St. Louis prosecutor must comply with search warrant

By: Associated Press March 12, 2019

A judge has ordered the St. Louis prosecutor to comply with a grand jury search warrant. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had asked Judge Michael Mullen to quash a February search warrant seeking electronic data. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mullen's order Tuesday turned down that request. The warrant is part of an investigation into alleged perjury ...

