Planners in Kansas City suburb approve Islamic center plan

Planners in Kansas City suburb approve Islamic center plan

By: Associated Press March 12, 2019

A proposed Islamic center in a Kansas City suburb that could serve as a centralized location for Muslims on both sides of the state line has gained approval from planning commissioners. The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday granted preliminary approval to the Islamic Center of Kansas for its plan to build a roughly 111,000-square-foot multi-use ...

