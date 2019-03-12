Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / TV stars and coaches charged in college bribery scheme

TV stars and coaches charged in college bribery scheme

By: Associated Press March 12, 2019

Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged along with nearly 50 other people Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country, federal prosecutors said. Authorities called it the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo