College of the Ozarks student who lost fingers settles feed-mixer lawsuit

By: Jessica Shumaker March 13, 2019

A College of the Ozarks student who lost four fingers while mixing feed has agreed to settle her product-liability suit stemming from the incident for $2 million. The student, Heather Murry, was injured on Jan. 14, 2016, according to her attorney, Chandler Gregg of Strong-Garner-Bauer in Springfield. The injury occurred on campus — the college requires ...

