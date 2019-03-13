Quantcast
High court ruling resolves dueling document titles in probation case

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 13, 2019

In a decision that a dissenting judge said “elevates form over substance,” the Missouri Supreme Court ruled on March 5 that a woman who tested positive for drugs four times while on probation still had earned an early release. The court ruled that a Ste. Genevieve County circuit judge lacked authority to suspend April L. Coleman, ...

