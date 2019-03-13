Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Police often use broad exemption to keep videos from public

Police often use broad exemption to keep videos from public

By: Associated Press March 13, 2019

Police departments routinely withhold video of officer-involved shootings and other incidents from the public by using a broad exemption to state-open records laws, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. The AP tested the public's ability to access police video for Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of open government, by filing open records requests related ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo