Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / St. Louis prosecutor says warrant seeks to intimidate her

St. Louis prosecutor says warrant seeks to intimidate her

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press March 13, 2019

The St. Louis prosecutor's ongoing feud with others in the city's legal establishment escalated Wednesday when her attorney accused a judge, the police and a special prosecutor of trying to "intimidate and humiliate" her. The latest dust-up between Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is over a warrant to search her ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo