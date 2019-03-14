Quantcast
‘Apprentice’ contestant’s Trump defamation suit can proceed

By: Associated Press March 14, 2019

A New York appeals court ruled Thursday that President Donald Trump isn't immune from a defamation lawsuit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted kissing and groping. A panel of judges on the Supreme Court Appellate Division said in their ruling, in a case brought by Summer Zervos, that the Supremacy Clause ...

