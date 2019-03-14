Quantcast
Couple settles malpractice suit for birth injury

By: Jessica Shumaker March 14, 2019

A Camdenton couple has reached a $5.1 million settlement in their case against the U.S. government for a birth injury that occurred at a federally funded clinic. The couple, Jamie and Nathan Searcy, filed suit in 2016 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri seeking damages related to the birth of their ...

