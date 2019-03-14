Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Proposed federal rule could alter wage-and-hour litigation

Proposed federal rule could alter wage-and-hour litigation

By: Nicholas Phillips March 14, 2019

The federal rule specifying which American employees must receive overtime pay for working more than forty hours a week hasn’t changed since 2004, but it might soon — and that change could affect wage-and-hour litigation, according to Missouri employment-law attorneys. On March 7, the U.S. Department of Labor proposed an increase to the salary threshold below ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo