Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Appeals court affirms award for injured vet student

Appeals court affirms award for injured vet student

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 15, 2019

A veterinarian remains on the hook for his portion of a $5 million verdict for a student who was injured while vaccinating cattle. In a March 7 ruling, the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District affirmed the judgment against Dr. David Gourley, whom a Howell County jury held 24 percent responsible for plaintiff Jessica Wodohodsky’s injuries. In ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo