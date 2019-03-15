Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Former legislator Corlew joins Evans & Dixon in KC

Former legislator Corlew joins Evans & Dixon in KC

By: Staff Report March 15, 2019

Former State Rep. Kevin Corlew has joined Evans & Dixon in Kansas City. Corlew announced the move March 1. He was previously a partner at Shook, Hardy & Bacon in Kansas City, where he’d practiced since 2007. He said his practice will include counseling clients in transportation, business, infrastructure and election law. Corlew served in the House from ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo