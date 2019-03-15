Quantcast
Home / Local / Missouri considers trimming impeachment after Greitens’ case

Missouri considers trimming impeachment after Greitens’ case

By: David A. Lieb The Associated Press March 15, 2019

The Missouri Senate is backing an effort that could make it harder to impeach and oust top officials, less than a year after the state's governor resigned while facing potential impeachment. Senators behind the proposal say it isn't motivated by the case against former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. But had the measure been in place last ...

