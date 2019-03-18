Quantcast
Missouri S&T robots to play role in bridge upgrade effort

Missouri S&T robots to play role in bridge upgrade effort

By: Associated Press March 18, 2019

Fixing Missouri's deteriorating bridges is a high priority for Gov. Mike Parson, and the state is getting help from an unexpected source — robots. St. Louis Public Radio reports that the state is working with Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla to use robots to help inspect and repair bridges. The program will use drones ...

