US high court redistricting case draws on Missouri’s example
By: Scott Lauck
scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com
March 18, 2019
Clean Missouri Common Cause constitutional amendment gerrymandering Graves Garrett Lamone v. Benisek Missouri Constitution Missouri House Missouri Senate National Republican Redistricting Trust redistricting Rucho v. Common United States Surpeme Court 2:24 pm Mon, March 18, 2019
Missouri Lawyers Media
Missouri’s recent constitutional amendment on redistricting serves as an unusual example in a pending U.S. Supreme Court case on partisan gerrymandering.
The high court is set to hear two cases on March 26 that could determine how much partisan consideration is too much when legislative districts are drawn. Lamone v. Benisek involves a challenge to a ...
