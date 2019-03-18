Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / US high court redistricting case draws on Missouri’s example

US high court redistricting case draws on Missouri’s example

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 18, 2019

Missouri’s recent constitutional amendment on redistricting serves as an unusual example in a pending U.S. Supreme Court case on partisan gerrymandering. The high court is set to hear two cases on March 26 that could determine how much partisan consideration is too much when legislative districts are drawn. Lamone v. Benisek involves a challenge to a ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo