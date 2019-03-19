Quantcast
Home / Top News / Featured / Court says statutes offer choice in lien collection

Court says statutes offer choice in lien collection

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 19, 2019

The Western District Court of Appeals ruled March 12 that an insurer owes nearly $80,000 to a woman who had asserted a child-support lien against her ex-husband’s medical-malpractice settlement. The court held that the woman had a choice of two Missouri statutes to follow when asserting the lien, and under the circumstances both were valid. Michael Shipley, ...
