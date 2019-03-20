Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Court reverses $7M verdict for ALJ

Court reverses $7M verdict for ALJ

By: Jessica Shumaker March 20, 2019

An administrative law judge is judicially estopped from making claims in a discrimination suit that are inconsistent with claims he made in a separate dissolution case, the Missouri Supreme Court has unanimously ruled.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo