Administrative: Social Security Case-Timeliness of Complaint

Administrative: Social Security Case-Timeliness of Complaint

By: Staff Report March 21, 2019

Where appellant challenged an order granting the Social Security Administration Commissioner’s motion to dismiss his complaint, the complaint was properly dismissed as untimely. Judgment is affirmed. Cummins v. Commissioner (MLW No. 72897/Case No. 18-1701 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas.

