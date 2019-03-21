Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Dailey to lead ArchCity network

Dailey to lead ArchCity network

By: Staff Report March 21, 2019

ArchCity Defenders has selected Derick D. Dailey of Dowd Bennett to chair Young Friends of ArchCity Defenders, a new social community and professional network designed to energize and mobilize new and existing supporters while benefitting both the nonprofit and those for whom it advocates. Dailey will also serve on ArchCity’s Board of Directors. Dailey’s legal practice at ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo