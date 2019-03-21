Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Bill ‘Full-time’ Phelps has died

Quantcast
By: Associated Press March 21, 2019

Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Bill Phelps has died. Officials at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada, Missouri confirmed his Tuesday death. He was 84. No cause of death was given. Phelps worked as a Kansas City attorney before being elected to the state House in 1960. He served as a state representative for 12 years until he was ...
