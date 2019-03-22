Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Administrative: Supplemental Security Income-Denial of Application-Residual Functional Capacity Determination

Administrative: Supplemental Security Income-Denial of Application-Residual Functional Capacity Determination

By: Staff Report March 22, 2019

Plaintiff appealed the district court’s upholding of the denial of plaintiff’s application for supplemental security income, challenging the administrative law judge’s determination of plaintiff’s residual functional capacity Where the ALJ gave valid reasons to discount plaintiff’s subjected mental complaint and discounted plaintiff’s psychologist’s opinion where he had examined plaintiff only once, the ALJ’s RFC determination was ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo