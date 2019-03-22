Quantcast
Greensfelder attorneys join diversity programs

Greensfelder attorneys join diversity programs

By: Staff Report March 22, 2019

David J. Simmons, an officer with Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, and Rachel M. Hirshberg, an attorney with the firm, have been chosen to participate in programs with the national Leadership Council on Legal Diversity in 2019. Simmons was chosen for the LCLD’s Fellows Program, which identifies, trains and advances leaders in the legal profession. Hirshberg joins ...

