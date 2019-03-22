Quantcast
Movement toward less partisan political maps gains momentum

By: Allyssa D. Dudley allyssa.dudley@molawyersmedia.com March 22, 2019

Frustrated by partisan gerrymandering, voters in a growing number of states have taken the pen and computer away from lawmakers who have traditionally drawn U.S. House and state legislative districts and instead entrusted that responsibility to others. In the past decade, eight states have overhauled their redistricting procedures to lessen the potential of partisan manipulation, including ...
