Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Administrative opinion / Administrative: Public Utilities-Use of Relocation Proceeds-Denial of Expenses and Assets

Administrative: Public Utilities-Use of Relocation Proceeds-Denial of Expenses and Assets

By: Staff Report March 25, 2019

Plaintiff appealed from defendant’s orders, which ordered relocation proceeds from the sale of one of plaintiff’s facilities be used to reduce rates after plaintiff moved to a more expensive facility, denied plaintiff half of its rate-case operating expenses, and eliminated $28.8 million of plaintiff’s pension asset after finding that it was a pension liability. Where plaintiff ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo