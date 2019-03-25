Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Practice Areas / Criminal Law / Criminal Law: Board Bill-Court Costs-Reincarceration

Criminal Law: Board Bill-Court Costs-Reincarceration

By: Staff Report March 25, 2019

  Defendants appealed from the denial of their motions to retax their court costs, after the trial court taxed their board bills from their county jail incarcerations against them as part of their court costs. Each defendant had paid some but not all of their board bills and were subject to reincarceration. Where there was no statutory ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo