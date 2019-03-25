Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Practice Areas / Criminal Law / Criminal Law: DUI-Motion to Dismiss-Preliminary Writ Granting Relief

Criminal Law: DUI-Motion to Dismiss-Preliminary Writ Granting Relief

By: Staff Report March 25, 2019

  Defendant was charged with DUI and had his license revoked after he refused to complete field-sobriety tests or submit to a breathalyzer. Police got a warrant to obtain defendant’s BAC, which showed levels of .052 and .039. Defendant sought to dismiss his DUI charge. Where there was no statutory requirement for when the state must present ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo