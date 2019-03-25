Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Criminal Law: Forgery-Post-Conviction Relief-Guilty Plea

Criminal Law: Forgery-Post-Conviction Relief-Guilty Plea

By: Staff Report March 25, 2019

  Defendant pleaded guilty to forgery. Defendant subsequently moved for post-conviction relief, arguing that trial counsel was ineffective for failing to move to dismiss the charge for lack of a speedy trial. The trial court ruled that defendant waived his right to speedy trial by pleading guilty. Where defendant waived any ineffective assistance of counsel claim by ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo