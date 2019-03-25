Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Practice Areas / Criminal Law / Criminal Law: Indecent Exposure to a Child-Constitutionality-Criminalization of Legal Conduct

Criminal Law: Indecent Exposure to a Child-Constitutionality-Criminalization of Legal Conduct

By: Staff Report March 25, 2019

Defendant challenged his charge of sexual misconduct involving a child by indecent exposure, following an alleged consensual sexual encounter between defendant, then 18 years old, and defendant’s 14-year-old girlfriend. Defendant argued that the statute was unconstitutional as applied because it criminalized otherwise legal conduct given the ages of defendant and his girlfriend. The trial court ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo