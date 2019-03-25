Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Criminal Law: Involuntary Manslaughter-Post-Conviction Relief-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Criminal Law: Involuntary Manslaughter-Post-Conviction Relief-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Staff Report March 25, 2019

  Defendant was convicted of involuntary manslaughter as a lesser included offense. Defendant unsuccessfully moved for post-conviction relief, raising five points asserting ineffective assistance of trial and direct appellate counsel. Where appellate counsel failed to argue that the trial court erred in overruling defendant’s objection to evidence because such evidence was admissible and where trial counsel implemented ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo