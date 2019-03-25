Quantcast
Criminal Law: Misdemeanor Sexual Misconduct-Motion to Withdraw Guilty Plea-Erroneous Counsel Advice

Criminal Law: Misdemeanor Sexual Misconduct-Motion to Withdraw Guilty Plea-Erroneous Counsel Advice

March 25, 2019

  Defendant pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor sexual misconduct. Two years later, defendant moved to withdraw his guilty plea to his sexual-misconduct charge, alleging trial counsel erroneously advised him he would not be required to register as a sex offender. The trial court denied defendant’s motion. Where defendant’s evidence failed to establish ...

