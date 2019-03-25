Quantcast
Driver’s License: Suspension of License-DUI-Collateral Recordkeeping Requirements

By: Staff Report March 25, 2019

  Defendant submitted to a breathalyzer test, which showed that his BAC was .087, more than the legal limit of .08. Defendant challenged his subsequent suspension of his driver’s license, alleging that the failure to comply with collateral recordkeeping requirements did not require reversal of defendant’s license suspension. Where the implied consent notice provided to defendant was ...

