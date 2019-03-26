Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / High court undecided on unusual charge in teen tryst

High court undecided on unusual charge in teen tryst

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 26, 2019

After six months of deliberation, the Missouri Supreme Court said March 19 that it couldn’t decide whether a young defendant facing an unusual charge had been found not guilty or merely had the case against him dismissed.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo