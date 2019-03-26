Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Maker of OxyContin reaches $270M settlement in Oklahoma

Maker of OxyContin reaches $270M settlement in Oklahoma

By: Associated Press March 26, 2019

The maker of OxyContin and the family that owns the company have reached a $270 million settlement with the state of Oklahoma over the prescription painkiller's role in the nation's deadly opioid crisis, a person familiar with the agreement said Tuesday. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo