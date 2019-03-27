Quantcast
Washburn launches 'Third Year Anywhere' program

Washburn launches ‘Third Year Anywhere’ program

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 27, 2019

Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas, is offering an unusual way for budding lawyers to complete their final year of law school. Washburn Law’s “Third Year Anywhere” enrollment option will apply to students who are admitted in fall 2019 or later. Students who participate can complete an externship in the geographic area where they ...

