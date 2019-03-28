Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Hotel settles after woman trips on luggage, dies

Hotel settles after woman trips on luggage, dies

By: David Baugher March 28, 2019

A case involving an awkwardly placed piece of luggage at a hotel breakfast buffet that led to the death of an Oklahoma woman concluded with an $800,000 settlement. “They had plenty of personnel in the room that would have been able to prevent trip hazards,” said Thomas Dickerson of Dickerson Oxton, who represented the survivors of ...

