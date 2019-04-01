Quantcast
Civil Law: Arbitration-Motion to Intervene

By: Staff Report April 1, 2019

  Where an insurer challenged the denial of its motion to intervene in an action to confirm an arbitration award secured against its insured, the judgment is affirmed because the insurer did not have a statutory right to intervene and did not have a direct interest in the action to support intervention as a matter of ...

