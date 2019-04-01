Quantcast
Criminal Law: Child Victim-Non-Traditional Oath-Child Witness Protection Act

By: Staff Report April 1, 2019

  Where a defendant, who was convicted of the first-degree rape of an 11-year-old child, argued that the trial court erred by failing to make a written finding that the victim was a child before administering a non-traditional oath under the Child Witness Protection Act, the judgment is affirmed because the court questioned the victim on ...

