Criminal Law: DWI-Sufficiency of Findings

Criminal Law: DWI-Sufficiency of Findings

By: Staff Report April 1, 2019

  Where a defendant who pleaded guilty to a DWI charge argued that the motion court failed to make adequate findings of fact and conclusions of law, the defendant offered substantial evidence to support his claim that an exception applied to relieve him of compliance with the timely filing rule, so the motion court was required ...

