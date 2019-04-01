Quantcast
Criminal Law: Failure to Insure-Statute Of Limitations

Criminal Law: Failure to Insure-Statute Of Limitations

By: Staff Report April 1, 2019

  Where the state challenged a judgment of acquittal in a case charging the defendant with failing to insure workers’ compensation liability, the judgment is affirmed because the fraud and noncompliance unit became aware of the possible offense more than three years before the date of prosecution but unreasonably delayed the completion of the investigation, so ...

